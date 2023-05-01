Pune Police abruptly stops AR Rahman’s concert, disappointing thousands of fans

A mega-concert by Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman came to an abrupt halt on Sunday night in Pune, India. The open-air show, attended by several thousand fans, was stopped by police for exceeding the permissible time limit of 10 p.m. The incident left many fans disappointed and protesting the decision.

AR Rahman, who was performing his superhit song “Chal Chhaiya, Chhaiyaa” at the time, complied with the police order and withdrew from the stage. The senior police officer went up to him, pointed at his wristwatch, and asked that the show must end immediately. The musicians continued to play despite the directive, leading the officer to go on stage and warn them that they could face consequences for violating time norms.

The concert was held at a sprawling open-air venue near the Rajbahadur Mills and had fans singing, swaying, and dancing to some of Rahman’s top tunes from his long musical journey of over 30 years. The abrupt ending of the show left many fans howling in protest, having enjoyed the performance for over two hours.

AR Rahman, who rose to fame with his immortal tunes in the movie “Roja” in 1992, quietly departed from the stage without making any fuss or comments. The fans continued to express their displeasure as the lights went up at the venue, but the show was vacated without any more untoward incidents by early morning.

The incident highlights the importance of adhering to time limits set by authorities, especially in public events. While fans were disappointed, the police’s decision was in the interest of maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety of attendees. It also serves as a reminder for event organizers to plan their shows carefully and stay within the allotted time to avoid such disruptions.