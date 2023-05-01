Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan to direct web series titled “Stardom”

The Indian film industry is eagerly anticipating the directorial debut of Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Aryan, who has long expressed his desire to become a filmmaker, is set to direct a six-episode web series titled “Stardom”. The series will be produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and will take place against the backdrop of the film industry.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting more news on Aryan’s upcoming project, and the announcement of the series title has only increased their excitement. With production currently underway, the web series is expected to begin filming in 2023. Many are looking forward to seeing Aryan’s vision come to life on screen.

In addition to “Stardom”, Aryan has already made his directorial debut with a successful ad film. The ad featured none other than his father, Shah Rukh Khan, whom Aryan directed to great acclaim. This has only added to the anticipation surrounding Aryan’s upcoming project.

“Stardom” is expected to be a significant contribution to the Indian film industry, and it will be fascinating to see how Aryan’s unique perspective will be reflected in the series. As the son of one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, Aryan has been surrounded by the industry his entire life, and his upcoming project is a testament to his passion for the art of filmmaking.

With the series set to be produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, which is owned by Shah Rukh Khan, there is much speculation about the level of involvement that the star will have in his son’s project. Regardless, the industry is excited to see the directorial debut of one of its brightest young talents, and many are eagerly awaiting more news on “Stardom”.