Ali Zafar joined PML-N? Fans question wardrobe choice at Toronto concert

Ali Zafar, the Pakistani singer-actor, was recently embroiled in a controversy regarding his political affiliations due to his wardrobe choices during a Toronto concert. Ali received a slew of hate messages inquiring if he supports a party that has left many people “homeless” and “broke” back in his home country.

In response, Zafar took to Twitter to clarify that the jacket he wore was a “gift” and featured multiple symbols representing political parties, and that he only wore it for the soundcheck. He posted close-up images of his hoodie, revealing that the jacket had multiple symbols like a bat, an arrow, and more.

While some people supported Zafar and his choice of clothing, others criticized him for representing a “political party” and “supporting controversial parties.” Despite Zafar’s explanation, some users rejected his justification and claimed that he must be held accountable for supporting such parties.

This is not the first time Ali Zafar has been mired in controversy. In 2018, he was accused of sexual harassment by singer Meesha Shafi, which he denied. The case is still ongoing.

The “Teefa in Trouble” star has also been involved in a feud with fellow Pakistani singer and actor, Fawad Khan, over the issue of nepotism in the entertainment industry.

Ali Zafar rose to fame with his debut album “Huqa Pani” in 2003, and has since appeared in several Bollywood films. He has also acted in Pakistani films and television shows. Despite his success, he has been a controversial figure due to his outspoken views on various issues.