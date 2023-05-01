Drama serial ‘Nikah’ ends with satisfying conclusion, fans applaud Juveria Abbasi

Drama serial “Nikah,” came to a conclusion yesterday, after captivating audiences daily at 7:00 pm. The cast of the drama included Sohail Sameer, Saima Qureshi, Juvaria Abbasi, Zainab Shabir, Haroon Shahid, Yasir Shoro, Kanwal Khan, Hammad Farooqui, and Pari Hashmi. It was written by Nuzhat Saman and directed by Zahid Mehmood.

Fans of the drama have expressed their satisfaction with the happy ending of the story. According to them, “Nikah” was a decent drama with a good storyline and a satisfying ending. Saima Qureshi’s performance in the last episode has been widely appreciated by the viewers. However, some fans believed that the ending was slightly dragged and frustrating. Despite this, viewers were delighted with the overall outcome of the drama.

The character of Rania, played by Juvaria Abbasi, was particularly admired by the audience. Fans stated that she was the driving force behind the show. One fan wrote, “Nice and interesting story. All the actors have acted superbly into their own roles. But without Rania aunty, Harris, and Hamdan this drama would have been a very boring drama. I really loved to watch Haroon Shahid dramas. He really acts superb as a loving and caring partner/husband.” Another viewer wrote, “It was a good drama overall.”

While some individuals didn’t enjoy the drama, the majority of viewers seemed to have enjoyed the serial. Fans expressed their sadness for Rania’s fate, despite their happiness with the overall happy ending of the drama.

In summary, Nikah was a well-written and well-executed drama that managed to capture the attention of viewers. Although some fans found the ending slightly dragged, most individuals were delighted with the satisfying conclusion. The cast’s performances, especially that of Juvaria Abbasi, were highly regarded by the audience. Overall, it was a good drama that left viewers satisfied.