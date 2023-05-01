Asia Cup in jeopardy because of India

The Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) plans to host the Asia Cup in September are in jeopardy due to a potential clash with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which is looking to organize a five-nation tournament during the same window.

The impasse between the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and the PCB could lead to the cancellation of the much-hyped Asia Cup scheduled to take place in September in Pakistan, according to media reports.

The BCCI has been firm in its stance that the team will not travel to Pakistan, citing political tensions and security concerns.

To break the deadlock, the PCB offered a hybrid model for the Asia Cup at the ACC meeting, under which other teams would play their matches in Pakistan while the Indian team would play their matches in another country.

“This proposal - to play India’s matches at a neutral venue and the rest in Pakistan - is under discussions within the ACC. At no stage during Thursday’s media interaction, did I give any reference to the ICC or made any remarks on the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, which is scheduled in October. This matter has not been mooted or discussed at any ICC forum so far,” the PCB chief said.

According to media reports, ACC President Jay Shah showed enthusiasm for the proposal, but upon his return to India, he opposed it.

Additionally, if the BCCI goes through with the plans of conducting a five-nation tournament, then the position of Asia Cup could get pushed into further obscurity. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, has expressed eagerness to host the Asia Cup.

During a recent media interaction, Shah said that the council is waiting for feedback from other competing countries to finalize the venue for the 2023 Asia Cup and clarity on the India-Pakistan match.

“We are awaiting feedback from other nations to finalize the venue for the 2023 Asia Cup and clarity on the India-Pakistan match,” Shah said.