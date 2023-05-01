PM Shehbaz discusses PTI demands in meeting with federal ministers

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday held a meeting with federal ministers and discussed the third round of negotiations with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and their demands.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to ongoing political situation also came under discussion.

Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Malik Ahmed Khan and Ata Tarar attended the meeting. The federal ministers gave a detailed briefing to the Prime Minister on the ongoing negotiations with PTI.

In the meeting, the future course of action regarding negotiations with PTI will be decided.

It is worth noting that two rounds of talks have already taken place between the government team and the PTI leadership regarding the upcoming general elections in the country. However, both parties have failed to reach a consensus on immediate elections in Punjab or simultaneous elections throughout the country.