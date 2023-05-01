Celebrities ‘selling themselves’, says Iman Ali in Samaa TV show Had Kar Di

Iman Ali, a well-known Pakistani model and actress, made a statement on a recent episode of the Momin Saqib’s show “Had Kar Di,” on Samaa TV in which she criticized the culture of posting pictures on social media. Iman expressed her concerns about the negative effects of this trend on society, particularly on young people.

Host Momin Saqib questioned, “Why do you hate social media so much?” The “Tich Button” star said that the pressure to constantly post pictures on social media is creating a culture of superficiImanty and narcissism. She argued that people are more concerned with creating an image of themselves on social media than with living a meaningful and authentic life. According to Iman, this trend is particularly damaging to young people, who are still developing their sense of identity and self-worth.

Iman also expressed concern about the impact of social media on mental health. She noted that the constant comparison to others on social media can lead to feelings of inadequacy and low self-esteem, which can in turn lead to depression and anxiety. She disagreed with the culture of posting one’s own pictures for the sake of promotion as she prefers the paparazzi culture more, Iman thinks that culture makes you feel more like a star than posting one’s own pictures on social sites. She also shared her point of view, as she thinks it makes a person cheap, since they seem to

Iman’s statement sparked a heated debate on social media, with many people both supporting and criticizing her views. Some praised her for speaking out about an important issue, while others accused her of being out of touch with modern society.

Despite the controversy, Iman’s statement has shed light on the negative effects of social media on society, particularly on young people. As social media continues to play an increasingly important role in our lives, it is important to consider its impact and to find ways to use it in a healthy and constructive manner.