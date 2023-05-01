Imran Khan won’t dare to face public: Marriyum

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan wouldn’t dare to face the public since his tenure as prime minister resulted in the unemployment of six million people and pushed 20 million below the poverty line.

In a tweet, the minister criticised Imran Khan’s rally on Labour Day, pointing out that the “Foreign Funded Sazishi Fitna” was addressing the rally from his car with the use of a canister for security, while his workers were walking in hot weather.

Ms Aurangzeb criticised the PTI chairman for his insensitivity towards his workers who were facing harsh weather while he sat inside his car and asked them if they were tired. She called him “shameless” for not considering the condition of his workers.

The minister went on to say that said the former PM could and would not come out of his car as he knew what the labourers had faced during his government’s tenure.