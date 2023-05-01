Banana art proves a-peeling to South Korean student

A South Korean art student made headlines after he ate a banana that was part of an installation by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan at the Leeum Museum of Art in Seoul, reported by BBC.

The artwork, called “Comedian”, consisted of a ripe banana duct-taped to a wall as part of Cattelan’s exhibition “WE”.

The student, Noh Huyn-soo, said he was “hungry” after skipping breakfast and decided to eat the banana, which was reportedly replaced every two to three days.

He then taped the peel back to the wall, an act that was captured on video by his friend.

The museum later replaced the banana at the same spot.

Although the Leeum Museum of Art did not respond to the request for comment, it has been reported that the museum will not claim damages against the student.

In 2019, a similar incident occurred at Art Basel in Miami when performance artist David Datuna pulled a banana off the wall after the artwork was sold for $120,000.

The banana was also replaced and no further action was taken.

When asked about the incident in Seoul, Cattelan reportedly said, “No problem at all”.