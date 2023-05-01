Notorious TTP commander among three killed in DI Khan operation

Security forces on Monday killed three militants including a top commander of the banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Jabar Shah, while two of his associates were injured.

The security forces conducted two intelligence based operations in Tank and DI Khan on reported presence of terrorists in the area.

During the operations, three terrorists including terrorist commander Jabbar Shah alias Shah Alam were eliminated while two terrorists were injured.

Jabar Shah was one of the main commanders of TTP and was involved in multiple attacks on law enforcement agencies and polio teams.

He was also found to be active in extorting money on behalf of the terrorist group. This marks the second consecutive success for the security forces in the area, following a similar operation that resulted in the killing of two other terrorists just a day prior.

The elimination of Jabar Shah and his associates is a significant blow to the TTP’s operations in the area and will likely disrupt their activities in the region.

The security forces have vowed to continue their efforts until all terrorists are eliminated from the area and the country at large.