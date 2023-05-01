Sneak peek: Official-looking images of Google Pixel Fold surface online

The tech world is abuzz with excitement as the highly-anticipated Google Pixel Fold’s official-looking images have been leaked.

These press renders, shared by Evan Blass on his private Twitter account, showcase the device’s “Charcoal” color and offer a detailed look at its sleek and slim design.

The standout feature of the Pixel Fold is undoubtedly its thin hinge, which gives it a sophisticated and elegant appearance.

Additionally, the device’s outer display boasts a wider aspect ratio, which sets it apart from other Pixel smartphones.

The Pixel Launcher and Google’s stock apps, including an At a Glance widget, are featured on the home screen.

Although the leaked image doesn’t reveal much else, the excitement surrounding the Pixel Fold’s release is palpable.

This foldable device is expected to cost $1,799 and will likely be announced at the upcoming Google I/O event. Tech enthusiasts and fans of the Pixel brand are eagerly anticipating its release, which is slated for June.

The Pixel Fold marks Google’s entry into the foldable device market and is sure to compete with other high-end foldables, such as Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series.

With its sophisticated design, wider aspect ratio, and Pixel Launcher, the Pixel Fold is a device that promises to revolutionize the smartphone industry. Stay tuned for more updates as the Pixel Fold release date draws nearer!