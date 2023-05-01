Imran demands timely election as country can’t withstand massive street movement

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned those who defy the Constitution. He expressed gratitude for the participation of people in the Labor Day rally organized by his party in Lahore.

Imran Khan shared scenes from the rally on Twitter, describing the massive response from the masses as a warning to those who are considering defying the Constitution and the Supreme Court (SC) by not holding elections.

The former premier categorically said that the masses would not tolerate the mafia who is trying to run away from the Constitution.

He also warned that Pakistan is currently not in an economic position to withstand a ‘massive street movement’.

The former ruling party was late on Sunday night granted conditional permission to hold a rally in the provincial capital of Lahore.

A container reached Liberty Chowk for the rally for senior PTI leaders.

A large contingent of police was on duty by placing barriers around Liberty Chowk.