Super Mario Bros movie hits $1 billion global box office milestone

The Super Mario Bros movie, a joint project of Universal, Nintendo, and Illumination Studios, has retained its first-place position on North American movie screens for the second weekend in a row while surpassing the $1 billion mark in accumulated global earnings.

According to industry watcher Exhibitor Relations, the video game-based film earned an estimated $40 million in the United States and Canada for the Friday-through-Sunday period, bringing its domestic total to $490 million. With overseas earnings reaching $532 million, the film’s global total has now hit $1.02 billion, making it the year’s first film to pass the billion-dollar mark and only the tenth animation ever to do so, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

In second place for the second consecutive weekend was Warner Bros’ bloody horror film, Evil Dead Rise, which earned $12.2 million. The movie stars Lily Sullivan and Alyssa Sutherland as sisters battling a demonic crew known as the Deadites. Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, a new comedy-drama from Gracie Films and Lionsgate Films, debuted in third place with a fair opening of $6.8 million, according to analyst David A Gross. However, he added that “reviews and audience scores are sensational.” Based on the beloved Judy Blume novel of the same name, the movie features Abby Ryder Fortson as Margaret Simon, a sixth-grader navigating the challenges of that awkward age, with Rachel McAdams and Kathy Bates also in the cast.

John Wick: Chapter 4, a neo-noir film by Lionsgate, held strong in its sixth weekend, placing fourth with a box office revenue of $5 million. Keanu Reeves portrays the titular hitman. Disney’s re-release of Return of the Jedi came in fifth, with earnings of $4.8 million, demonstrating the enduring appeal of the Star Wars franchise. The film, which stars Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, and Carrie Fisher, marks its 40th anniversary in late May and sold more than 80 million tickets during its initial run.

In conclusion, the Super Mario Bros movie continues to dominate the North American box office with a total of $1.02 billion in global earnings, making it the year’s first film to surpass the billion-dollar mark. While Evil Dead Rise and Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret made solid box office debuts, John Wick: Chapter 4 and Return of the Jedi’s longevity in theaters proves their continued popularity with audiences.