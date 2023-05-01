Krrish 4 finds director and producer, set to start shooting in 2024

After a long wait, fans of the Krrish franchise may finally have something to look forward to. The much-awaited Krrish 4 seems to be back on track, with some exciting updates shared by Rakesh Roshan, the producer of the movie. Although he had initially stated that the film’s progress had been slow, recent news suggests that the movie has found its director and producer.

According to a tweet by the Twitter account Let’s Cinema, Krrish 4 has allegedly found its director in Karan Malhotra, who has previously worked with Hrithik Roshan in Agneepath. Additionally, Siddharth Anand, the director of the hit movie WAR and the upcoming Fighter, is rumored to be producing the film. This update has brought some much-needed positivity to fans, who have been waiting for the next installment of the franchise since Krrish 3 was released in 2013.

Previously, Rakesh Roshan had stated that the movie was expected to go on floors in the second half of next year, after the completion of WAR 2. The script for Krrish 4 has been in development since 2020, and Rakesh Roshan has assured fans that he is taking his time to come up with a concept that has never been attempted in the film industry.

However, the news has left some fans confused, as the last three films in the franchise were produced by Rakesh Roshan, whereas the tweet suggests that Siddharth Anand will be producing the film. Only time will tell if this collaboration will be positive or negative for the franchise at the box office.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan is currently busy shooting for Fighter, which also stars Deepika Padukone. The movie is expected to be released in January next year. With the news of Krrish 4 finally finding its director and producer, fans can’t wait to see what the movie has in store for them. Although the wait has been long, the promise of a never-before-seen concept and a star-studded team has certainly heightened expectations.