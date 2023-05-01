BTS’ J-Hope spotted in military uniform during training, fans react emotionally

J-Hope, a member of the popular K-Pop group BTS, recently left for his military training, following in the footsteps of fellow bandmate Jin who started his service last year. Fans were moved to tears when J-Hope, whose enlistment date had been kept secret, arrived at the training centre on April 18th, and his bandmates gave him an emotional farewell.

Since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting news of J-Hope’s progress, and were recently treated to some leaked photos of the star dressed in military camouflage and holding a gun. The pictures went viral, and fans took to Twitter to express their love and admiration for the singer.

Despite the sadness of J-Hope’s departure, fans expressed pride and support for their idol. One Twitter user wrote, “Hobi had his 1st course of combat skills, & firearms trainings about how to handle a gun. My Hoseok I’m so proud of you.” Another fan gushed, “My Hobi looks so handsome in his uniform, I finally have pictures of him. Hahaha his multipurpose watch. Hobi, I miss you so much my love.”

The BTS members previously announced their hiatus last year and confirmed that they would all undergo mandatory military service. With J-Hope’s departure, only five members remain who have not yet enlisted. The group is expected to reunite in 2025.

Despite the heartache of seeing their idols go off to serve their country, fans of BTS have remained loyal and supportive of their favorite stars. J-Hope’s departure is just one step in the journey of this beloved K-Pop group, and fans can rest assured that the group will continue to create music that inspires and entertains.