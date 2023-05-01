Why Balochistan University has been closed for a month?

Balochistan University Joint Action Committee (JAC) held a press conference on Monday said teachers, officers and employees have been deprived of their salaries for last couple of months and their protests have not yielded any results.

The JAC members said classes, administration, examinations and transport are closed for a month.

They claimed Rs380 million was recommended for payment of employees’ salaries but a summary of Rs150 million was sent to the chief minister.

JAC demanded Rs1.11 billion for the Balochistan University.

Read More: Balochistan minister released in triple murder, abductions case

Read More: Torrents wreak havoc in Balochistan, claim 10 lives

It is pertinent to note that University of Balochistan was established in October-1970 through an Ordinance issued by the then Balochistan Governor and in June 1996, the Balochistan Assembly passed an ACT called the University of Balochistan ACT 1996.