Govt-PTI dialogue: Talks are not held with ‘conspirators’

Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif has said that alleged facilitators are trying to bring Imran Khan back to the power and time has come to tell the whole truth in front of the people.

Mian Javed Latif was expressing these remarks while addressing the press conference on Monday.

He said government will not allow the 2023 elections to be sabotaged, nor will the conspiracy to keep Muhammad Nawaz Sharif out of the election would be succeeded. PML-N firebrand politician vowed to stand with the Parliament and strengthen it further.

There is no negotiation with those who conspire against the country.

Javed Latif said that situation has reached to a level wherein politicians and people ‘sitting in institutions’ will have to speak the truth with people.

‘Project Imran Khan launched against NRO between PMLN, PPP’

PMLN senior leader from Shiekhupora claimed some powerful circles did not like democratic pact was agreed between the two major political parties and launched project Imran Khan for the next 10 to 15 years.

Suo-motu notice on audio leaks

Javed Latif said multiple suo-motu notices were taken by the apex Judiciary during PMLN regime and now government hope that suo-motu notices will be taken on the audio leaks.