SC office returns plea seeking restoration of Punjab, KP assemblies

The Registrar Office of the Supreme Court has raised objections to the petition seeking restoration of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.

Rai Ishtiaq Ahmed had filed a petition seeking restoration of the Punjab and KP assemblies.

Also Read: President refuses assent to bill seeking amendments to NAB law

The Registrar Office of the Supreme Court objected that the petitioner did not approach the relevant forum despite its availability.

The petitioner is also not the aggrieved party to the case.

The petition also does not justify the exercise of powers by the court under Article 184(3).

Also Read: Reference filed in SJC against Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi

The Registrar’s Office returned the petition for restoration of assemblies with objections.

Meanwhile, three more petitions filed against the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act 2023 have been allotted numbers by the court’s Registrar’s Office.

Also Read: SC fixes May 2 for hearing judicial reforms bill

All three petitions will be attached to the case already pending before an eight-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial. The case is scheduled for hearing tomorrow, May 2.