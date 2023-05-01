Two female labourers tortured on Labour Day in Faisalabad

In an unfortunate incident two maids were allegedly subjected to the worst domestic violence in Faisalabad on International Labor Day.

Police registered a case and arrested five persons including women.

The incident occurred in Khayaban Colony in Faisalabad city.

Both victims were real sisters, whowere allegedly tortured by the housekeeper of the owners.

Both girls claimed home owners used to beat them with gas pipe, iron rods for asking ‘food and drinks’.

Child Protection and Welfare Bureau arrested the five accused and registered a case in Madina Town police station.

Child Protection Officer Rubina told SMAAA TV that bureau found marks of torture on the girl’s body.

