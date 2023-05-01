WhatsApp to roll out new feature aimed at improving status sharing capabilities

WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out an optional feature that will allow users to automatically share their status updates to Facebook Story, according to a report by WhatsApp news tracker WABetainfo.

The feature is now available to some beta testers, and those who see a new Facebook option directly within their status privacy settings will know that it has been enabled for their account.

The new feature will be useful for those who are in the habit of posting status updates to Facebook Story, and will save users time by eliminating the need to manually share updates every time.

While a similar feature already existed in the past, users were prompted to share status updates each time. With the new feature, the process is automatic.

However, users will still have control over which status updates are shared and with whom.

They can manage who can see their status updates shared to Facebook Story from the Facebook app. Additionally, the feature is optional and disabled by default, so users are still in control of sharing their status updates with their favorite audience.

It should be noted that WhatsApp is owned by Meta, the parent company of Facebook, and the ability to share WhatsApp status updates to Facebook Story will further integrate the two platforms. The move could potentially increase engagement on both platforms, allowing users to share their updates more seamlessly.

As of now, the feature is available only to beta testers, but it is expected to be rolled out to all users in the near future. With the optional feature set to make sharing status updates across platforms easier, WhatsApp users can look forward to an enhanced experience on the app.