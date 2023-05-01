Imran Khan’s plan of dissolving assemblies has failed: Maryam Nawaz

Maryam Nawaz, Chief Organizer of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Monday stated that Imran Khan’s scheme to dissolve the provincial assemblies has not succeeded.

While addressing a convention on the occasion of International Labour Day in Lahore, Maryam suggested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan to end plotting against Pakistan, as it would be beneficial for laborers.

Talking to party’s labour wing in Lahore, Maryam Nawaz praised the labour force, terming them ‘backbone of Pakistan’s economy’.

The PML-N leader expressed her admiration for the hardworking men and women who keep the wheels of the nation’s economy turning.

“Without the laborers of this country, we would not be where we are today,” she said.

Maryam Nawaz also took the opportunity to laud the efforts of the local PML-N unit in Lahore, expressing surprise at their level of activity and commitment to the party’s cause.

“I did not know that the PML-N’s labour wing was so active,” she said, commending the party workers for their dedication and hard work.

Maryam Nawaz, who is widely seen as a potential successor to her father, said adhering to Nawaz Sharif’s vision would eliminate the need for citizens to seek employment opportunities abroad.

She highlighted that under Nawaz Sharif’s tenure, the nation progressed significantly, with the construction of roads, eradication of power outages and terrorism, and noteworthy economic growth up until 2017.

Slamming former premier, she said that Imran Khan should cease his conspiracies against Pakistan, which would benefit the laborers more, instead of organizing a rally.

She urged PTI leader to refrain from resorting to manipulative tactics to gain power.

“Imran Khan’s plan of dissolving assemblies has failed,” she said.

Acknowledging Pakistan’s tough economic conditions, Maryam said the minimum wage for Laborers should be Rs40,000.

In reference to the audio leak involving the son of former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, she remarked that the country’s fate should not be determined by the bribes, paid by influential individuals.

“The country belongs to its 220 million citizens and not to a single person’s distorted perception,” emphasized Maryam.