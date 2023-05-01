Shujaat demands whoever behind Zahoor Palace raid be brought to justice

PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain says that the procedure followed in the entire episode of the police raid at his family residence on Zahoor Elahi Road in Lahore a few days ago was unacceptable.

In a statement, Shujaat said Pakistan is currently surrounded by several problems, adding some people want to create a doubtful situation in Pakistan by giving it a wrong angle.

Also Read: Elahi’s son moves LHC against ‘illegal’ raid, as police book ex-CM in terrorism case

Commenting on the police raid a couple of days ago at their combined family residence in Lahore, he said the police had actually gone to is cousin Parvez Elahi’s house that night.

“They were told that Parvez Elahi was at Chaudhry Shujaat’s house,” he claimed, adding the police force left Elahi’s house and rushed towards his residence.

Also Read: Salik Hussain makes startling revelations about political feud with Elahis

“When the policemen were proceeding, my two sons stopped them and were injured when the police tried to break down the doors,” he claimed.

He further said his sons or him had nothing to do with the whole issue.

“The way the main gate was broken down with an armored personnel carrier is strongly condemnable,” Chaudhry Shujaat stated.

The authorities should bring to justice whoever is behind this whole incident, the PML-Q chief demanded.