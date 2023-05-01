Fed, provincial bodies directed to stay alert in view of rains

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the federal and provincial institutions to remain alert in view of the ongoing spell of rains in various parts of the country.

Chairing a meeting regarding the situation of rains on Monday, the prime minister issued directions to use all available resources to help the citizens, and instructed the NDMA and PDMA to closely monitor the situation.

The federal institutions should work in cooperation with provincial governments and departments, the PM remarked, adding wherever something is needed for the protection and assistance of the people, it should be provided.

“Where necessary, people should be shifted to safe areas immediately,” he instructed, adding people should be warned on various highways and affected areas.

Moreover, the prime minister directed the National Highway Authority and other relevant institutions to monitor interprovincial national highways.

He directed that effective arrangements for traffic flow and public convenience on Quetta-Karachi highway in Lasbela and Quetta-Sabi highway in Bolan should be ensured.

All civic departments should remain alert in the wake of rains, PM Sharif ordered, adding people should also take precautionary measures in the wake of severe weather conditions and cooperate with government institutions.