Why Punjab govt is fencing 162,568 acres in South Punjab?

Punjab government has directed the relevant authorities to put fence around 162568 acres at Lal Suhanra National Park located in Bahawalpur.

Bahawalpur is located at the doorsteps of the sprawling Cholistan desert and home one of the largest wildlife sanctuaries in country.

South Punjab Additional Chief Secretary visited the park and ordered to put up a fence around Lal Sohanra Park.

South Punjab top bureaucrat also instructed to fill waterfowl of Patisar Lake spread over 4700 acres with water.

Punjab government official said ecosystem will be maintained in Lal Sohanra National Park.

How to visit Lal Suhanra Park?

Lal Suhanra is a national park of Pakistan situated in Bahawalpur district in Punjab—one of the largest nationals parks in South Asia.

According to Punjab government, Lal Sohanra is spread over 162568 acres and is notable for the diversity of its landscape, which includes areas of desert, forest and wetland.

The park itself is situated some 35 kilometres east of Bahawalpur and presents a synthesis of forest and desert life and occupies land on both sides of Desert Branch canal.

The park’s terrain is generally flat, interspersed with sand dunes measuring between 1 and 6 meters in height and occupying as many as thousands of acres apiece.

The national park was established on 77480 acres in 1972 for conservation and propagation of endangered fauna and flora in cholistan.

Expansion of Lal Sohanara Park

An area of 50000 acres was further added in 1984 & 35088 acres was added in year 2000 making the total area of lal suhanra national park 162568 acres.

The park aim to conserve native fauna & flora species of Cholistan, particularly endangered one including Chinkara, Blackbuck, Blue bull and others to ensure a sustained wildlife management of threatened wildlife species.