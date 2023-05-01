Govt declines rumours regarding additional charges over Zamzam for Hajj pilgrims

Minister for Religious Affairs Senator Talha Mahmood has declined all rumours regarding additional charges over Zamzam for Hajj pilgrims.

In a statement on Monday, the minister categorically said the pilgrims will not be charged more than the package.

“There is no veracity in reports that an additional amount is being charged for Zam Zam water. The package also includes Zamzam charges,” he added.

The minister said he is personally overseeing all the Hajj-related arrangements, however, the pilgrims will not be charged more than the package.

The first Hajj flight is scheduled to depart on May 20.