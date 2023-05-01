Maryam Nawaz to address convention today

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz is set to address a convention on the occasion of International Labor Day today (May 1).

The convention, which will be held at the party headquarters located at 180, H Model Town, Lahore, will focus on the protection, promotion, and future measures of workers’ rights in the country.

In her address, Maryam is expected to highlight the party’s commitment to workers’ rights and to outline the measures that the party plans to take in the future to further promote and protect these rights.

The PML-N leader is also discuss the challenges that workers in Pakistan face and to propose solutions to address these challenges.

The convention is expected to attract a large number of party members, labor activists, and workers from different sectors of the economy rights in the country.

International Labor Day, also known as May Day, is a global holiday that celebrates the social and economic achievements of workers around the world. It is an occasion for workers to unite, demand their rights, and reflect on the progress made towards creating a more just and equitable society.