National Energy Conservation Policy 2023 expected to save up to $8b yearly, reduce carbon emissions

Authorities in Islamabad aim to reduce the carbon dioxide emission by 35 metric ton and also expected to save $6 billion to $8 yearly billion by implementing National Energy Conservation Policy 2023.

National Energy Saving Efficiency and Conversation Policy 2023 has already approved by cabinet committee.

The implementation of the policy will reduce the emission of 35 metric tons of carbon dioxide annually and also expected to save up to 6 and 8 billion dollars.

As per documents, $1.15 billion foreign exchange will be saved in energy, food and water sectors.

As per the policy documents, energy saving devices in commercial, domestic, industrial, agriculture sectors will be identified and people will be asked energy saving fans, air conditioners and motors.

As per documents, energy audit of the commercial buildings will be mandatory for energy saving and use of old appliances will be banned from onwards.

Pakistan can save up to 15 percent of electricity annually while energy information houses will be built at federal and provincial levels.

According to documents, a package will be given to the production of energy saving devices across the country.

