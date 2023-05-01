Rs4.7bn financial, administrative irregularities found in Security Printing Corp

A case of billion-rupee financial irregularities has come to light in the Pakistan Security Printing Corporation. An auditor general report has revealed financial and administrative discrepancies worth more than Rs4,773 million.

The audit report related to the subsidiary of the State Bank of Pakistan is related to the financial year 2020-21.

According to the audit report, the management did not provide record despite repeated reminders. According to the audit paras, the value of the financial and administrative discrepancies is more than Rs5 billion.

The auditors have objected to the bonus payment of more than Rs21 million to the managing director of the corporation.

The report also includes the losses incurred due to the non-recovery of laptops and other assets from board members.

The auditors also raised objection to the suspected cash memos for purchase of birds worth more than Rs10 million.