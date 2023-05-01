Sanam Marvi shines on Spotify EQUAL’s Times Square billboard

In a recent announcement, Sanam Marvi, a renowned Sufi and Folk singer in Pakistan, has been appointed as the Ambassador for Spotify’s EQUAL Pakistan program for the month of April.

Sanam, who has been ruling over the hearts and minds of listeners across the globe for the past 14 years, has recently been featured on Spotify EQUAL’s digital billboard in Times Square, NYC, standing tall, as is her stature in the global music landscape.

“Times Square in its Sufi era with @SanamMarviMusic,” Spotify wrote in its Instagram post.

“Listen to her and other amazing women on the #EQUALPakistan playlist,” it added.