Two tourists die, eight missing after jeep plunges into Neelum river

A jeep carrying 13 tourist’s fell into a river in Phulawai village of Neelum Valley, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), on Monday, killing at least two, while eight others are reported missing.

The incident resulted in two deaths, four injuries, and the disappearance of eight other tourists.

The tourists were reportedly from Lahore and were visiting the scenic valley to enjoy the natural beauty of the region.

The ill-fated jeep started its journey from Taobut and was nearing Phulawai village.

The rescue team, comprising police officials and local volunteers, immediately swung into action and rescued three injured tourists. However, the search for the missing tourists continues as authorities’ fear they may have been swept away by the strong currents of the river.

Read also: 18 killed as Mexico bus plunges off cliff

The cause of the incident is not known yet, however, preliminary investigation suggest that the driver lost control of the vehicle while taking a sharp turn near the river following which the jeep subsequently plunged into the river, which was in full flow due to recent heavy rains in the area.

The injured have been shifted to Kel Hospital for medical assistance. Their condition is reported to be stable.

The police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident to determine the cause of the accident.

Meanwhile, the search for the missing tourists is still ongoing, with rescue officials using boats and drones to locate them.