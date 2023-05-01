Proposal underway to declare Sindh and New York as sister states

Sindh Governor Kamran Tesori and New York State Assembly Deputy Speaker Phil Ramos discussed a proposal to declare Sindh and New York as ‘Sister States’.

Both sides discussed the progress on the proposal.

According to the proposal, the delegation of the New York State Assembly will soon visit Sindh province in this regard, after which a resolution to make Sindh and New York sister states will be presented in both the assemblies.

This will promote close cooperation between universities, hospitals and research institutes in Sindh and New York.

The agreement will also pave the way for exchanges of student delegations and scholarships for intelligent students.

Karachi and New York share the distinction of being coastal cities and commercial centers.

