Shalimar Express back on track after 8-month hiatus

After an eight-month suspension due to heavy rainfall last year, Pakistan Railways has finally restored the much-awaited Shalimar Express.

The reopening has brought much relief to travellers who rely on this train service for transportation.

The first train departed from Karachi Cantt Station, and the Shalimar Express has resumed its service from Karachi to Lahore, according to the Railway Department. The high-speed train boasts 19 carriages that have been refurbished at Mughalpura Workshop to provide better amenities to passengers.

Athar Riaz, Divisional Superintendent of Pakistan Railways, inaugurated the train from Karachi Cantt. On the first day of its operation, a total of 907 passengers boarded the train from Karachi to Lahore, and the train has a carrying capacity of 1198 passengers.

To make the reopening even more exciting, Pakistan Railways has offered discounts to customers. From May 1 to May 15, all Shalimar Express classes will provide discounts of up to 20%, and from May 15 to May 30, passengers will receive a 10% discount.

The Shalimar Express once ran from Karachi via Toba Tek Singh, Faisalabad, and Lahore to Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Rohri, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, and Multan. However, the current route only covers Karachi to Lahore.

Furthermore, Pakistan Railways has announced that all Shalimar Express fares would be reduced for advance and current bookings. Refunds will be given to those who have previously made bookings.

The restoration of the Shalimar Express is a much-awaited development for rail travellers, and the discounted fares add to the excitement of its reopening. The railway authorities hope that this move will encourage more people to use train services for their transportation needs