Salik Hussain makes startling revelations about political feud with Elahis

Federal minister and PML-Q leader Chaudhry Salik Hussain has claimed that PTI president and former Punjab chief minister would tell him to forget Moonis Elahi (Parvez’s son) and confirm his chances at the chief ministership with the PDM leadership.

In an exclusive interview to SAMAA TV, the minister and Chaudhry Shujaat’s son further stated that Moonis has put his father on the wrong track.

“Nawaz Sharif agreed to nominate Parvez Elahi at the request of Chaudhry Shujaat,” he claimed, referring to the time when there was a tug of war going on for the Punjab CM’s slot during the PTI government’s tenure, adding commitments with them were not honored either.

He further said if he was in PTI leader Parvez Elahi’s place during the anti-corruption raid at their residence in Lahore, he would have gladly courted arrest.

Chaudhry Salik further said it must be seen what the anti-corruption gained out of such a grand operation. He also maintained that the federal government had nothing to do with this operation.

Moreover, Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain has filed a case against his elder brother, Chaudhry Shujaat, for party presidency.

“Wajahat Hussain is fighting for the presidency, while his son is seeking a PTI ticket,” the minister remarked.

He also alleged that Wajahat’s lawyer Aamir Saeed was monitoring the operation on Chaudhry Shujaat’s residence.

Regarding the Chaudhry Shujaat’s fallout with Chaudhry Parvez Elahi following his support for the PTI, Salik claimed that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif agreed to give away the Punjab chief ministership to Elahi on the suggestion of Chaudhry Shujaat.

“The PDM used to tell him day and night not to ditch them, and take an oath,” he claimed, adding they swore that they had appeared on behalf on Parvez Elahi.

He further alleged that Moonis Elahi wanted to be the chief minister, but Imran Khan did not agree. “The one who put his father in this mess and divided the family must return,” he stressed.

Everyone has forgotten about Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the federal minister stated, adding elections have to be held there as well.