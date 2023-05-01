Omer Sarfraz Cheema booked in ‘attempted kidnapping’ case

Former Punjab Governor and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Umer Sarfraz Cheema has been booked by the police in an attempted kidnapping case.

The FIR was lodged on Monday on the complaint of a woman named Mehwish in the Gakhar police station of Gujranwala.

According to Mehwish’s statement, there was an attempt to kidnap her at the will of Umer Sarfraz Cheema and Tanveer Safdar. The accused Farooq, Quddus, Sadiq, and others also destroyed her crop and subjected her to torture, tearing her clothes in the process.

The police have registered a case against Omer Cheema under other provisions including kidnapping and mischief. While accused are yet to be arrested and the investigation is underway.