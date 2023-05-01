Future of Jobs Report 2023: 14 million jobs worldwide to vanish in next 5 years

The Future of Jobs Report 2023 by World Economic Forum (WEF) explores how jobs and skills will evolve over the next five years and latest report found that employers expect to create 69 million new jobs by 2027 and eliminate 83 million positions resulting in a net loss of 14 million jobs, equivalent to 2 percent of current employment.

WEF hosts a gathering of global leaders in Davos, Switzerland, every year. This fourth edition of the series continues the analysis of employer expectations to provide new insights on how socio-economic and technology trends will shape the workplace of the future.

How to read World Economic Forum report?

Pakistani origin Managing Director of the World Economic Forum Sadia Zahidi said since its first edition in 2016, the World Economic Forum’s bi-annual Future of Jobs Report has tracked the labour-market impact of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, identifying the potential scale of occupational disruption and growth alongside strategies for empowering job transitions from declining to emerging roles.

In 2023, labour-market transformations driven by technological breakthroughs, such as the coming of age of generative artificial intelligence (AI), are being compounded by economic and geopolitical disruptions and growing social and environmental pressures.

This fourth edition of the Future of Jobs Report therefore broadens its scope beyond technological change to also consider and address the labour-market impact of a multitude of concurrent trends, including the green and energy transitions, macroeconomic factors, and geoeconomic and supply-chain shifts.

Key findings

Economic, health and geopolitical trends have created divergent outcomes for labour markets globally in 2023.

The fourth edition of the Survey has the widest coverage thus far by topic, geography and sector.

Technology adoption will remain a key driver of business transformation in the next five years.

The largest job creation and destruction effects come from environmental, technology and economic trends.

Within technology adoption, big data, cloud computing and AI feature highly on likelihood of adoption.

The skills that companies report to be increasing in importance the fastest are not always reflected in corporate upskilling strategies

45 percent of businesses see funding for skills training as an effective intervention available to governments seeking to connect talent to employment

A majority of companies will prioritize women (79%), youth under 25 (68%) and those with disabilities (51%) as part of their DEI programmes

Surveyed companies report that investing in learning and on-the-job training and automating processes are the most common workforce strategies which will be adopted to deliver their organizations’ business goals.

Six in 10 workers will require training before 2027, but only half of workers are seen to have access to adequate training opportunities today.

Respondents express confidence in developing their existing workforce, however, they are less optimistic regarding the outlook for talent availability in the next five years

Analytical thinking and creative thinking remain the most important skills for workers in 2023