Google wishes Happy International Labour Day with new doodle

Google on Monday marked International Labour Day or International Workers’ Day with a doodle on its homepage to celebrate the working class in the organized sector.

May 1 is celebrated as a public holiday in many countries, including Pakistan. The holiday traces its origins to the trade union and labour movement that demanded eight-hour work days, allowing for eight hours of recreation and eight hours of rest.

The doodle is an illustration that includes different professions such as doctors, engineers, and labours along with tools and equipment like gloves, ladles and a torch, used in several trades to represent their work.

Google on Monday marked International Labour Day or International Workers’ Day with a doodle. Google screengrab

Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in their separate messages on International Labour Day have paid rich tribute to the labourers for their hard work and stressed upon the protection of their rights.