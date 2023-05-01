Honour killing in Pakistan: Man kills daughter, her ‘friend’ in Jamshoro

A person killed his daughter and her alleged friend on Monday in the name of so-called honor killing.

Jamshoro Police arrested two accused in the incident. The murders spread fear and panic among public.

Police have deloused heavy contingent in the area to avoid any untoward incident.

Earlier, Peshawar High Court (PHC) granted bail to two persons arrested on charges of killing their female relative on pretext of honour in Lower Dir district around three months ago.

A single-member bench consisting of Justice Shahid Khan accepted bail pleas of the two accused persons named Wali Khan and Awal Said observing that facts and circumstances of the occurrence had led the court to the conclusion that the allegations against them needed further probe and it made them entitled to the concession of bail.