18 killed as Mexico bus plunges off cliff

33, including 11 minors sustained injuries
Samaa Web Desk May 01, 2023
<p>Photo/File</p>

At least 18 people have been killed while 33 others sustained injuries after a tourist bus fell off a cliff in western Mexico, local authorities said.

According to details, the bus overturned on a highway in Mexico’s western state of Nayarit and fell into a 15-meter-deep canyon Saturday night, killing 18 — including 11 women onboard.

The injured were taken to three hospitals in the state.

“From the first moment, we have worked in a coordinated manner with the various federal and state authorities to provide immediate attention to victims,” said officials in a statement.

The ill-fated bus left Tlajomulco in central Jalisco and was headed towards Guayabitos, a beach destination, where the passengers would be vacationing.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. Authorities, however, have started an investigation into the incident.

