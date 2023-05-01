Rain with strong winds, thunder forecast in most parts of country

The Meteorological Department has forecast that there is a possibility of rain with strong winds and thunder in most parts of the country, including Islamabad, today. There is also a possibility of hailstorm in some places.

According to the department, the weather in Islamabad is likely to remain partly cloudy today, while there may be rain at a few places.

Most of the districts of Punjab will remain cloudy.

There is a possibility of rain with wind and thunder in Quetta, Qalat, Khuzdar and Ziarat districts of Balochistan.

While in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the weather will likely remain dry or partly cloudy in most districts. The weather is expected to remain dry in most districts of Sindh also.

According to the Met Department, 15 millimeter of rainfall was reported in Karachi in the last 24 hours.

Light, heavy rain in Karachi

The Met Office has forecast light and heavy rain at some places in Karachi with thunderstorm in the evening on Sunday.

The temperature in the port city right now is 29 degrees Celsius, while the humidity ratio in the air is 50%, the Meteorological Department reported.

Winds are blowing from the southwest at a speed of 5km per hour, while there are chances that the speed of the speed could increase to 18km per hour in the evening.

The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 25.5 degree Celsius, and it is likely to go to a maximum of 32 to 34 degrees Celsius.

Rainfall in Lahore

Meanwhile, light rain with thunder was reported in various areas of Lahore. The cool breeze raised the level of nip in the air.

Rain was reported in Gulberg, Harbanspura, Mughalpura, Defence, Model Town, Kot Lakhpat, Wahdat Colony and Muslim Town areas.

The Met Department has forecast that the rain will continue for 48 hours. The weather pattern is likely to reduce the temperatures by five to seven degrees, the chief meteorologist said.

Light rain will continue in the city throughout the night, the Met dep department said.

Light rainfall was also reported in Zafarwal, Kartarpur and surrounding areas of Punjab.