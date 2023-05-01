Massive raid at Islamabad International Airport

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in a massive hunt at Islamabad International airport recovered 580 grams of heroin from a parcel meant to be sent to London.

It is pertinent to note that recovered heroin was concealed in women’s clothes supposed to be sent to the United Kingdom’s capital London.

In a separate raid in Islamabad E-11, around five grams of cocaine was recovered from a Nigerian national.

In another raid, authorities recovered marijuana from Suzuki pickup on Murree Road hid in speaker boxes.

ANF has arrested three accused for carrying the drugs.

In a joint operation of ANF and Punjab Rangers near Head Sulaimanki and arrested four accused and recovered five kg heroin recovered in the operation.

According to officials, 1.770 grams of heroin was also recovered from two accused—residents of Swabi near Faisalabad Railway Chowk.

Interestingly, heroin was securely hidden in sweet boxes to be smuggled to Sharjah.

While, 2.300 grams of hashish, 600 grams of opium and 300 grams of heroin were recovered from Kabirwala Sarai Sidhu.

It is pertinent to note that authorities recovered 48 kg of opium hidden underground near Dalbandin of Chagai district in Balochistan.

ANF spokesman said cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and investigations have launched.