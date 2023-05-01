93 Pakistani nationals rescued from Sudan reach Islamabad

The process of safely evacuating Pakistanis from war-ridden Sudan is continuing as a PIA flight carrying ninety-three Pakistanis reached Islamabad on Monday.

Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajjid Hussain Turi and Adviser to the Prime Minister, Amir Muqam, received them at the airport.

Talking to the media on the occasion, Sajjid Hussain Turi said that out of twelve hundred Pakistanis living in Sudan, about five hundred have returned to Pakistan.

In his remarks, Engineer Amir Muqam said that the government will continue its efforts till the return of all Pakistanis from Sudan. He said Saudi Arabia has extended full help in the evacuation process. He said the government is bearing all the expenses of the evacuation of Pakistanis from Sudan to their homes in Pakistan.

Talking to our correspondent Bilal Mehsud, the evacuated people commended the government’s timely decisions and support extended by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for their safe return to their homeland.