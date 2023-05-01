From struggles to solidarity: Int’l Labor Day being observed

Labour Day or International Workers’ Day is being celebrated all over the world, including Pakistan today (May 1).

The day is celebrated every year on May 1 in the country and the world. The main objective of celebrating this day is to honour the achievements of labourers and workers and to remember the contribution made by them.

The day is celebrated in various ways across the globe. In some countries, it is a public holiday, and workers enjoy a day off to relax and spend time with their families. In other places, it is a day of demonstrations, rallies, and parades organized by labor unions and other worker organizations.

This holiday is a tribute to the contributions of workers to society and recognizes the struggles they have faced in achieving better working conditions, wages, and benefits.

Labour Day has its roots in the late 19th century when workers in the United States and Canada fought for an eight-hour workday. On May 1, 1886, thousands of workers went on strike to demand shorter working hours, and the movement eventually spread around the world.

It is not just a time to celebrate the achievements of the past, but also an opportunity to reflect on the challenges facing workers today.

The major goal of Labour Day is to recognise the working class’s hard work and dedication, raise awareness about their rights, and protect them from exploitation.

New York was the first state to introduce legislation to recognise Labour Day, however, Oregon was the first to pass legislation on the subject on February 21, 1887.

Later the Marxist International Socialist Congress passed a resolution calling for a large international demonstration demanding that workers not be forced to work more than 8 hours per day.

It was also determined that May 1st would be proclaimed a holiday.

As we celebrate Labour Day, let us remember the contributions of workers and continue to work towards a more just and equitable society where everyone can enjoy fair wages, safe working conditions, and respect for their rights.