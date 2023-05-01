Watch Live
SNGPL charges exorbitant rates to users for over 0.9hm3 of gas

For users using gas above 0.9hm3 subsidy limit, meter fee escalates to Rs500, bill in thousands
Qasim Ali Arshad May 01, 2023
<p>Photo: file</p>

The Sui gas authorities seem to have found a new way to boost their earnings, as they offer a subsidy on usage of just up to 0.9 cubic hectometers, and as soon as use crosses the figure, the bill also jumps significantly.

If a user utilizes up to 0.9hm3 of gas per month, the meter fee will be Rs50 and the bill Rs500. However, as soon as the utility of gas crosses 1hm3, the meter fee escalates to Rs500 and the bill touches thousands of rupees.

For the consumers, who used more than 0.9hm3 gas during peak time from November to February during peak time, now even if they use less than that, they will have to pay Rs500 as meter rent per month as well as inflated bills.

Not only this, they will also have to pay an additional amount in terms of the arrears accumulated from November to February.

The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited claims it has increased the tariff on the orders of the Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority.

Worship places, tandoors and hotels are being supplies gas as per the fixed rate. The department is supplying gas for 10 to 12 hours as per the fixed schedule.

