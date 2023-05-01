Imran skips Liberty address, leads rally directly to Nasir Bagh

PTI Chairman Imran Khan left his supporters at Liberty Chowk disappointed after he ignored them and skipped his scheduled address at the venue, moving directly towards the end point of the Labor Day rally, Nasir Bagh.

Earlier, the PTI chairman had left his Zaman Park residence for Liberty Chowk in Lahore, where a few supporters had gathered for his address that the party had announced he was set to deliver.

Amid the ongoing round of talks with the ruling alliance over elections, the PTI decided to hold power shows in major cities of the country today on the occasion of Labor Day.

The former ruling party was late on Sunday night granted conditional permission to hold a rally in the provincial capital of Lahore.

A container reached Liberty Chowk for the rally for senior PTI leaders . A large contingent of police is on duty by placing barriers around Liberty Chowk.

However, PTI workers had not started arriving at the venue even until a couple of hours after the scheduled time.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan will reportedly address the Lahore rally from inside a bombproof vehicle at Nasir Bagh.

Khan will reportedly not get out of the vehicle at any place during the rally owing to security risks, as per the strategy finalized for the rally by the party.

The address will be shown on a big screen placed on top of the container moving along the rally.

The PTI chairman was schedued to lead the rally from Liberty Chowk towards Nasir Bagh at 1pm. However, it had yet to begin even at 3pm.

Permission notification issued

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider issued a notification granting permission to the PTI for a rally.

Read also: Talks with PTI for nation’s sake, no guarantor for opponents: Nawaz

The district administration has given the green light after obtaining an oath from the party’s leaders. The rally is scheduled to take place from 1pm to 6pm.

The permission letter states that the rally administration will be responsible for the security of the stage, women, and all enclosures. Furthermore, uninterrupted electricity will be ensured in all relevant areas.

The PTI has agreed not to make any speeches against the judiciary or other institutions during the rally.

To ensure the security of the rally, the focal person and relevant authorities will cooperate with each other. Additionally, the uninterrupted flow of traffic throughout the rally’s route will be ensured. The PTI’s leadership will be responsible for any damage to public property caused by participants. The use of sound systems will be subject to relevant laws.

The district administration has imposed certain restrictions to ensure the safety of the public and the smooth flow of the rally. No business centres will be closed or damaged due to the rally, and participants will not be allowed to bring sticks or similar items. Additionally, no one will be permitted to hurt anyone’s sentiments during the rally.

There will be no reception camps set up for the rally, and the display of weapons will be banned in the rally’s surroundings.

Appropriate parking places will be arranged for the participants. Moreover, no wall-chalking will be done on the route of the rally, nor will anyone be forced to join the rally. These measures will ensure that the rally is peaceful and free from any disruptive elements.

Section 144 imposed in Islamabad, Peshawar

Meanwhile, Section 144 has been imposed in Peshawar and Islamabad ahead of the expected PTI rallies today.

The capital police spokesperson on Twitter said no meetings, processions, and gatherings are allowed in Islamabad, adding indiscriminate legal action will be taken against those who violate the law.

A thousand FC personnel have been sought in Islamabad, while 12 prison vans and three ambulances have also been instructed to stay alert.

The Islamabad Police spokesperson made it clear that Section 144 is in force in the federal capital, therefore, no meeting, procession or gathering will be allowed within the limits of Islamabad.

No one will be allowed to enter Islamabad without checking, while water canons and containers have been dispatched to Faizabad. If need be, routes will be blocked by placing containers.

In Rawalpindi, however, the PTI has submitted an application for permission to hold the rally moments ago. It submitted the application to the Rawalpindi deputy commissioner.

Earlier, it planned to hold the event without seeking permission. This was also confirmed by the city’s deputy commissioner, who said the PTI has not been given permission for any kind of rally.

On the other hand, the PTI’s district organization in Peshawar has changed the time for the party’s Labor Day announced by the central leadership.

Earlier, the PTI central command had announced the rally at noon, however, the district command has now changed it to 3pm.

ECP serves ‘code of conduct violation’ notice on PTI

Earlier on Sunday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued a show-cause notice to PTI Chairman Imran Khan over alleged violation of the election code of conduct by announcing a rally in Lahore.

“It is necessary to seek the permission of the district administration to hold rallies and jalsas,” read the notice.

Subsequently, the electoral watchdog directed the PTI to call off its May 1 rally.

The district election commissioner wrote in the notice to Imran Khan that the PTI is taking out a rally from Liberty to Nasir Bagh under his leadership.

Elections are scheduled in Punjab on May 14, therefore, taking out a rally without permission is a violation of the election code of conduct.