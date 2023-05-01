Administration greenlights today’s PTI Lahore rally

Amid the ongoing round of talks with the ruling alliance over the polls fiasco, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) decided to kick off the election campaign and announced to hold rallies across the country from May 1 (today).

In connection with the aforementioned campaign, the former ruling party granted conditional permission to hold a rally in the provincial capital, Lahore.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider has issued a notification granting permission for a rally to be held by the PTI.

The district administration has given the green light after obtaining an oath from the party’s leaders. The rally is scheduled to take place from 1 pm to 6 pm, during mutually agreed timings.

The permission letter states that the rally administration will be responsible for the security of the stage, women, and all enclosures. Furthermore, uninterrupted electricity will be ensured in all relevant areas.

The PTI has agreed not to make any speeches against the judiciary or other institutions during the rally.

To ensure the security of the rally, the focal person and relevant authorities will cooperate with each other. Additionally, the uninterrupted flow of traffic throughout the rally’s route will be ensured. The PTI’s leadership will be responsible for any damage to public property caused by participants. The use of sound systems will be subject to relevant laws.

The district administration has imposed certain restrictions to ensure the safety of the public and the smooth flow of the rally. No business centres will be closed or damaged due to the rally, and participants will not be allowed to bring sticks or similar items. Additionally, no one will be permitted to hurt anyone’s sentiments during the rally.

There will be no reception camps set up for the rally, and the display of weapons will be banned in the rally’s surroundings.

Appropriate parking places will be arranged for the participants. Moreover, no wall-chalking will be done on the route of the rally, nor will anyone be forced to join the rally. These measures will ensure that the rally is peaceful and free from any disruptive elements.

ECP serves ‘violating code of conduct’ notice on PTI

On the other hand, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued a show cause notice to PTI over violating the Election code of conduct.

“It is necessary to seek the permission of the district administration to hold rallies and jalsas,” read the notice.

Subsequently, the electoral watchdog directed the PTI to call off its May 1 rally.

Section 144 imposed in Islamabad, Peshawar

Meanwhile, Section 144 in Peshawar and Islamabad ahead of the expected PTI rallies today

Capital police spokesperson on Twitter penned that No meetings, processions, and gatherings are allowed in Islamabad, adding Indiscriminate legal action will be taken against those who violate the law.