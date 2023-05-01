Deadly road collision in Lahore leaves three dead

Tragedy struck in the provincial capital, Lahore as three individuals, including a father and his daughter, lost their lives in a road accident on Sunday midnight.

The accident occurred on the Airport road, adjacent to the ring road, and reportedly involved two cars and two motorcycles.

Initial reports suggest that the accident was caused by the two cars colliding while overspeeding as part of a race competition. Both drivers of the cars fled the scene before the arrival of the police.

Rescue authorities reached the spot immediately and attended to the injured, who were rushed to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, three individuals, including the father and his daughter, could not survive the crash and passed away at the scene.

As per the latest updates, two other individuals involved in the accident are in critical condition and receiving medical treatment.

The police have begun their investigation and have vowed to trace the drivers of the cars with the help of their car registration details. Legal procedures have also commenced at the scene of the accident.