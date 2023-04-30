Petrol price remains unchanged as diesel reduces by Rs5 per liter

The federal government on Sunday announced a decrease in diesel price by Rs5 per liter while maintaining the current price of petrol for the following two weeks.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar shared the upgraded rates of petroleum products in a tweet.

The reduction include High Speed Diesel by Rs5 per liter and Kerosene Oil and Light Diesel Oil each by Rs10 per liter.

The revised price of High Speed Diesel is Rs288 per liter, Kerosene Oil is Rs176.07 and Light Diesel is Rs164.68 per liter.

The price of petrol in Pakistan will remain at Rs282 per liter from May 1 to 15.