Videos » Meray Sawaal Meray Sawaal With Mansoor Ali Khan | SAMAA TV | 30 April 2023 Meray Sawaal With Mansoor Ali Khan | SAMAA TV | 30 April 2023 Apr 30, 2023 Meray Sawaal With Mansoor Ali Khan | SAMAA TV | 30 April 2023 Recommended Talks with PTI for nation’s sake, no guarantor for opponents: Nawaz Armed attack kills 10 in Ecuador port Guayaquil Govt notifies extension in fieldwork of ‘digital census’ till May 15 Related Stories How your dress color can affect your summer experience? Experts weigh in I reply with “Labbayk”; Mufti Qavi says he ‘never breaks woman’s heart’ Bohra food street: A culinary paradise during Ramadan Most Popular Karachi on high alert, say authorities Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s granddaughter Fatima Bhutto ties the knot in Karachi PIA plane crashes into jetty amid parking by tug master at Lahore airport