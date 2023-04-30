Only monkeypox infection in Pakistan recovers

The only reported case of monkeypox in Pakistan has now fully recovered, according to a spokesperson from the health ministry.

Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel said that the patient was undergoing treatment at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), and the best medical facilities were provided to him.

Patel expressed his gratitude to the staff of the hospital for taking the best steps to ensure the patient’s recovery.

The patient has now recovered and has been discharged from the hospital after testing negative for the disease.

The minister said that 22 samples of suspected cases were sent for testing and all of them returned negative.

Patel said they have devised an integrated strategy to deal with the monkeypox.

He added that the government is ensuring all necessary measures to keep people safe from diseases, and the implementation of health regulations is being ensured at all airports and entry and exit points.

He emphasized that all institutions in Pakistan are always ready to deal with all kinds of epidemics.

The minister urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspected cases of the disease to the relevant authorities.