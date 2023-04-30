‘Tere Bin’ loses fans over portrayal of ‘brainless’ female characters

The Pakistani drama series “Tere Bin” has been a massive hit with both international and national audiences, garnering high viewership and TRP ratings. However, the show’s popularity is now dwindling due to the portrayal of female characters as extremely brainless in the latest episodes.

Meerab and Murtasim’s incredible chemistry initially drew in Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali’s fans, making “Tere Bin” a fan favorite. However, the latest turn of events in the show has angered viewers. In the upcoming episode, Meerab unknowingly sends Maryam with Murtasim’s enemy Anas (played by Malik Zubair). Despite knowing that Anas is Murtasim’s biggest enemy, Haya captures Meerab’s video instead of stopping them from doing this disrespectful act.

The female characters’ portrayal has upset the show’s fans, who have labeled them as “brainless” and “untrustworthy.” All three female characters have betrayed Murtasim and breached his trust. Fans blame Meerab for her sufferings, calling her a stubborn girl. Haya is also being criticized for her evil behavior, while Maryam’s character is being deemed immature for stepping out of the house just for the sake of a lover who couldn’t propose properly.

The backlash from the viewers is an indication that “Tere Bin’s” writers need to rethink their portrayal of female characters. While the show’s initial success can be attributed to the chemistry between the lead actors, its latest episodes have raised some concerns among the audience. It remains to be seen whether the show can regain its lost viewership or not.